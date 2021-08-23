SOMC employees protest vaccine policy

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - On Monday morning, dozens of people lined the sidewalks of the intersection outside of Southern Ohio Medical Center’s main entrance. Most of them were hospital employees and they gathered with signs in hand.

“I’m hoping that it could possibly change one person’s mind but I’ve spoken with my managers and it seems like this is kind of above our heads,” said Amy Conlon.

Conlon is referring to SOMC’s policy going into effect next month that will require employees to either get the vaccine or be tested for COVID-19 weekly.

“We should not be subdued to that every single week if we’re not subdued and we’re not sick,” said Conlon.

The hospital released this statement to WSAZ:

“At SOMC, we fully support the rights of individuals to express their views and beliefs. That is why we sought out input from staff prior to determining a policy regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. It also why our policy has always included exemptions based on medical history as well as religious or strongly held personal beliefs.

We respect their right to make their own personal decisions, and that is reflected in our policy. SOMC has never stated that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine was a condition for employment. Rather, we only require those who are not vaccinated be tested to confirm they are not COVID-positive. We understand this is a source of frustration for some, but we will always prioritize the safety of our patients, many of whom are immunocompromised.

As healthcare workers, we have an obligation to do everything we can to protect the health of our patients. We believe that means taking reasonable steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While we strongly encourage being vaccinated against COVID-19, we have also clearly communicated the process by which those who decline can still safely care for patients. Our patients deserve to know they’re receiving care in a facility that puts their health and safety first, and we will continue doing everything we can to meet that expectation.”

The FDA approved Pfizer’s vaccine on Monday morning, but many of the folks protesting the hospital’s policy said that it would not change their minds.

“I love my job. I love SOMC. I love my patients. I love my coworkers,” said Brandy Chandler.

“We’re good nurses,” said Terri Montgomery-Martin. “We love our patients and we take very good care of them.”

The vaccine policy goes into effect at SOMC on September 17th.

