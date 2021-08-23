Advertisement

Student transported to hospital for heat exhaustion

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A middle school student was taken to the hospital after being treated for heat exhaustion.

That’s according to the Mason County Emergency Services Director.

It happened Monday afternoon at Point Pleasant Junior Senior High School.

The director says the student was treated on the football field, but he was also transported to the hospital for evaluation.

You can check for signs of heat exhaustion by clicking here.

