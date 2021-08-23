WSAZ Now Desk | Three dead in double murder-suicide in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New information has been released after three people were found dead inside a home in the Mink Shoals area of Kanawha County Monday.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Monday afternoon. Deputies say three people, including a grade-school aged child were killed in a double murder-suicide. A toddler was also injured during the incident and taken to the hospital where she is in critical condition, according to deputies.

