As the school year sets in, it’s an annual weather staple that a (3R) reading, writing and ‘rtihmitic hot spell greets the new school term. So it should come as no surprise that the 90 degree heat that we felt on Monday will be replicated day in day out through at least Thursday. By Friday the risk of cooling thunder may be high enough to tail the temperature back into the 80s.

Specifically foggy dawns with temperatures in the upper 60s will quickly give way to simmering sunshiny days as readings aim for the mid-80s by lunchtime and the 90s by the afternoon school bell. As on most summer days that are hot and humid a few afternoon clouds will tower to the heavens but the risk of rain is minimal until then. So hay farmers who have struggled with the uneven rain pattern of this summer will benefit from drying conditions and “wild” hay growth after last week’s rains.

By the way there is a neat Appalachian folklore that matches one snow day for every August fog. So far this month I count 5 foggy mornings which means by week’s end we may be closer to 10. Add it up and we can expect, IF THE WIVE’S TALE HOLDS TRUE, a snowy winter ahead!

