5-year-old found in locked vehicle trunk, flown to the hospital

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A 5-year-old boy was flown to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being found in a locked vehicle trunk, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said.

The sheriff said the incident happened at a mobile home park along Bobo Street in the Cottageville area.

Mellinger said there were four children in the home ranging from ages 1 to 5.

A neighbor found the child in the trunk on a day when air temperatures soared into the 90s.

The parents are on the scene, and arrests are pending, Mellinger said.

