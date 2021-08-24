Advertisement

Airbnb vows free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees globally

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb is offering free housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees globally and sought more assistance from hosts who rent property through the home-sharing company.

In a tweet early Tuesday, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky wrote, “The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S. and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up.”

The UN Refugee Agency says that an estimated 270,000 Afghans had been newly displaced inside the country since January – primarily due to insecurity and violence – bringing the total uprooted population to over 3.5 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers waited for the airline to provide staff to exit the plane.
American Airline flight arrives at Huntington Tri-State Airport with no staff to receive plane
Police respond to 3006 Elkdale Drive Monday.
Man, woman and child found dead after double murder-suicide, baby in critical condition
It also applies to staff working remotely at home or onsite. (FILE)
W.Va.’s largest private employer issues worker vaccine mandate
It happened Monday afternoon at Point Pleasant Junior Senior High School.
Student transported to hospital for heat exhaustion
Dispatchers tell WSAZ a car crashed into a pole and powerlines are down at the 6700 block of...
Car crashes into pole, shuts down all lanes of traffic

Latest News

Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
US troops surge evacuations out of Afghanistan
Deputies dismantle lab
Meth lab found in Gallia County
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 24th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
G-7 grapples with Afghanistan, an afterthought not long ago