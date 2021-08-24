Advertisement

Capital High School students moved to remote learning this week

Capital High School will be transitioned to remote learning for the rest of the week, Kanawha...
Capital High School will be transitioned to remote learning for the rest of the week, Kanawha County Schools announced Tuesday.(HNN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Capital High School will be transitioned to remote learning for the rest of the week, Kanawha County Schools announced Tuesday.

According to a school spokesperson, there were 29 positive COVID-19 cases reported Monday at the school and another seven on Tuesday.

Students are expected to return to school by Monday. All staff will report on Wednesday as usual.

Any students without internet access at home are asked to notify the school. Pickup meals will be provided.

Due to an air conditioning issue, South Charleston High School will also have remote learning on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to 3006 Elkdale Drive Monday.
Names released in double murder-suicide; infant still critical
Passengers waited for the airline to provide staff to exit the plane.
American Airline flight arrives at Huntington Tri-State Airport with no staff to receive plane
It also applies to staff working remotely at home or onsite. (FILE)
W.Va.’s largest private employer issues worker vaccine mandate
Interstate 64 West is back open after a deadly crash involving a dump truck.
I-64 West reopen after deadly crash involving dump truck
It happened Monday afternoon at Point Pleasant Junior Senior High School.
Student transported to hospital for heat exhaustion

Latest News

41-year old John Caines was rescued by multiple law enforcement agencies after fleeing from...
‘It was a joint effort’: Multiple entities assist in rescuing man after fleeing from police in Pike County
School officials are making mental health just as important as math homework.
Elementary school introducing new mental health programs
Mother and boyfriend charged in child’s overdose death
Couple pleads not guilty in child’s overdose death
A rollover crash Tuesday afternoon has closed the roadway near the intersection of U.S. 60 and...
Crash closes roadway in Putnam County