Capital High School students moved to remote learning this week

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Capital High School will be transitioned to remote learning for the rest of the week, Kanawha County Schools announced Tuesday.

According to a school spokesperson, there were 29 positive COVID-19 cases reported Monday at the school and another seven on Tuesday.

Students are expected to return to school by Monday. All staff will report on Wednesday as usual.

Any students without internet access at home are asked to notify the school. Pickup meals will be provided.

Due to an air conditioning issue, South Charleston High School will also have remote learning on Wednesday.

