Advertisement

Caught on camera: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark at S.C. beach

By Kristin Nelson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An 11-year-old girl visiting North Myrtle Beach will have quite the story to tell her friends when she gets back home.

Nicole Oister sent WMBF News video of her daughter swimming on Monday along the shoreline.

Then all of a sudden, a shark fin is seen swimming right by her.

Oister’s 11-year-old daughter quickly gets up and runs back to the beach.

But Oister said that didn’t stop her daughter from getting back in the water.

“She’s nervous for sure, but we know that we’re in ‘their home,’ so we’ll continue to swim with caution,” Oister said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers waited for the airline to provide staff to exit the plane.
American Airline flight arrives at Huntington Tri-State Airport with no staff to receive plane
Police respond to 3006 Elkdale Drive Monday.
Man, woman and child found dead after double murder-suicide, baby in critical condition
It also applies to staff working remotely at home or onsite. (FILE)
W.Va.’s largest private employer issues worker vaccine mandate
One person flown by life-flight after an incident at the Boyd County Fair.
One person life-flighted at Boyd County Fair
The crash occurred near mile marker 13 on I-64 Saturday afternoon. (FILE)
EMS on scene of crash on I-64

Latest News

New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but threats persist
Lucas Shepherd says it was a sickening feeling when he learned his teammates would have to miss...
Chesapeake football, soccer player talks about how catching COVID-19 led to cancelled games
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to become governor of New York after midnight Tuesday after the...
Hochul to become NY’s first female governor as Cuomo exits