Advertisement

City offering $500 to fully vaccinated employees

The city of Charleston is planning to give $500 to every city employee who’s fully vaccinated...
The city of Charleston is planning to give $500 to every city employee who’s fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The city of Charleston is planning to give $500 to every city employee who’s fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a release Tuesday, the city said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin has sent a letter to City Council to request the funds. Employees must have at least two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Unfortunately, we continue to see our COVID-19 cases rise in the City of Charleston and Kanawha County. We are seeing case numbers equal to or greater than where we were this time last year, and the current trends are alarming” Goodwin said in a release. “The City of Charleston has 778 employees, 622 of those are considered essential workers. We serve the public every day and it is not only our job to keep the public safe—but we need to keep our employees safe.”

According to the release, Goodwin will ask Council to approve the allocation from American Rescue Plan funds. The money would be distributed as either a $500 cash payment or a $500 Health Savings Account contribution to eligible employees.

If Council passes the measure, employees would have until Oct. 31 to submit their vaccination cards. The total cost of the proposal would be around $450,000 if all employees participate.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to 3006 Elkdale Drive Monday.
Names released in double murder-suicide; infant still critical
Passengers waited for the airline to provide staff to exit the plane.
American Airline flight arrives at Huntington Tri-State Airport with no staff to receive plane
It also applies to staff working remotely at home or onsite. (FILE)
W.Va.’s largest private employer issues worker vaccine mandate
It happened Monday afternoon at Point Pleasant Junior Senior High School.
Student transported to hospital for heat exhaustion
Dispatchers tell WSAZ a car crashed into a pole and powerlines are down at the 6700 block of...
Car crashes into pole, shuts down all lanes of traffic

Latest News

A rollover crash Tuesday afternoon has closed the roadway near the intersection of U.S. 60 and...
Crash closes roadway in Putnam County
Ports ND win
A 5-year-old boy was flown to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being found in a locked...
5-year-old found in locked vehicle trunk, flown to the hospital
Cooling centers will be open through Friday in the city of Charleston as the Tri-State deals...
City to provide cooling centers this week