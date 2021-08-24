City offering $500 to fully vaccinated employees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The city of Charleston is planning to give $500 to every city employee who’s fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a release Tuesday, the city said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin has sent a letter to City Council to request the funds. Employees must have at least two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Unfortunately, we continue to see our COVID-19 cases rise in the City of Charleston and Kanawha County. We are seeing case numbers equal to or greater than where we were this time last year, and the current trends are alarming” Goodwin said in a release. “The City of Charleston has 778 employees, 622 of those are considered essential workers. We serve the public every day and it is not only our job to keep the public safe—but we need to keep our employees safe.”

According to the release, Goodwin will ask Council to approve the allocation from American Rescue Plan funds. The money would be distributed as either a $500 cash payment or a $500 Health Savings Account contribution to eligible employees.

If Council passes the measure, employees would have until Oct. 31 to submit their vaccination cards. The total cost of the proposal would be around $450,000 if all employees participate.

