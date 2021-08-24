Advertisement

City to provide cooling centers this week

By WSAZ News Staff
Aug. 24, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cooling centers will be open through Friday in the city of Charleston as the Tri-State deals with excessive heat.

The city on Tuesday announced the following locations and hours:

-Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, 502 Ruffner Ave., noon to 8 p.m.

-Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 314 Donnally St., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

-North Charleston Community Center, 2009 7th Ave., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

-Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Each center will offer air conditioning and cold water.

