City to provide cooling centers this week
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cooling centers will be open through Friday in the city of Charleston as the Tri-State deals with excessive heat.
The city on Tuesday announced the following locations and hours:
-Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, 502 Ruffner Ave., noon to 8 p.m.
-Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 314 Donnally St., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
-North Charleston Community Center, 2009 7th Ave., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
-Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Each center will offer air conditioning and cold water.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.