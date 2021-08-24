Couple pleads not guilty in child’s overdose death

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A mother and her boyfriend pleaded not guilty Tuesday in connection with the overdose death of a 4-year-old boy.

Investigators say Zadyn Sprouse died June 15 as a result of the overdose.

Nathen H. Baisden, 32, and Jasmin R. Musick, 22, both have been indicted on involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, and possession of fentanyl-related compound charges.

The couple was arrested earlier this month in connection with Zadyn’s death.

Zadyn was found unresponsive and not breathing at a home in the 2300 block of Jackson Hill Road. Investigators say he died from exposure to fentanyl.

Baisden and Musick are each being held on $1 million bond.

