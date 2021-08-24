Crash closes roadway in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A rollover crash Tuesday afternoon has closed the roadway near the intersection of U.S. 60 and state Route 34 in the Hurricane area, Putnam County 911 dispatchers say.

One person was reported trapped in the wreckage. There’s no word about possible injuries.

The accident was reported around 3 p.m.

The road will be closed for quite some time, dispatchers say.

The Hurricane Police Department is among agencies at the scene.

Other details are unavailable now. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

