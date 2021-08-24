Advertisement

Crash involving dump truck closes WB lanes of I-64

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving a dump truck and a car has closed the WB lanes of I-64.

The Hurricane Fire Department said the crash happened right near the Bills Creek overpass about a mile from the Winfield exit.

Crews on scene tell WSAZ that a car crashed into a dump truck, and two people are trapped as a result of that crash.

All Westbound lanes are closed right now. Use caution if traveling through the area.

Keep checking WSAZ Mobile and wsaz.com for the latest on this developing story.

