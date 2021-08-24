Crash involving dump truck closes WB lanes of I-64

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving a dump truck and a car has closed the WB lanes of I-64.

The Hurricane Fire Department said the crash happened right near the Bills Creek overpass about a mile from the Winfield exit.

Crews on scene tell WSAZ that a car crashed into a dump truck, and two people are trapped as a result of that crash.

All Westbound lanes are closed right now. Use caution if traveling through the area.

