Advertisement

Disney to require vaccinations for Bahamas cruises

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starting next month, Disney Cruise Line is implementing a vaccine mandate on some of its routes, the company announced Tuesday.

“For sailings to the Bahamas beginning September 3, 2021, until November 1, 2021, The Bahamas will require that all passengers ages 12 and older be fully vaccinated in order for a ship to be allowed entry into any of its cruise ports, including private islands like Disney Castaway Cay,” according to an advisory on the cruise line website.

In addition to being fully vaccinated, guests must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than five days prior to sailing. A second test will be administered before boarding the ship.

The new requirements come as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United States and go against a Florida state law that bars companies from requiring vaccination proof from patrons.

Earlier this month, a judge blocked Florida from enforcing the law.

At the time, the press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will appeal.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to 3006 Elkdale Drive Monday.
Names released in double murder-suicide; infant still critical
Passengers waited for the airline to provide staff to exit the plane.
American Airline flight arrives at Huntington Tri-State Airport with no staff to receive plane
It also applies to staff working remotely at home or onsite. (FILE)
W.Va.’s largest private employer issues worker vaccine mandate
Interstate 64 West is back open after a deadly crash involving a dump truck.
I-64 West reopen after deadly crash involving dump truck
It happened Monday afternoon at Point Pleasant Junior Senior High School.
Student transported to hospital for heat exhaustion

Latest News

Couple pleads not guilty in child's overdose death
Couple pleads not guilty in child's overdose death
FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka...
Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat
Share of Ohio children hospitalized for COVID-19 increasing with delta variant
Share of Ohio children hospitalized for COVID-19 increasing with delta variant
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
G-7 leaders can’t sway Biden to delay Afghanistan withdrawal