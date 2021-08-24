Advertisement

Elementary school introducing new mental health programs

School officials are making mental health just as important as math homework.
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At Scott Teays Elementary School, teachers are putting mental health problems on notice. They are introducing a new program called S-T-A-R-S, an acronym for students that are reaching.

“It is meant to intentionally target or provide intervention for those students who are at risk,” said Melissa Isaacs, principal of Scott Teays Elementary School.

Isaacs says she got the idea from another teacher on TicTok. Now her teachers and counselors are working side by side, recognizing the signs students display so they can get help.

“We will identify those students who may need us most,” Isaacs said. Then they will work with counselors and our social workers to help the child with their mental health struggles.

In addition to stars, the hallways are filled with sensory paths, available to students whenever they need a break. Isaacs says with some students coming back from a year of virtual learning, their mental and social health is extremely important, just like math homework.

Tuesday marked the first day of school in Putnam County. After last year, parents at the elementary school have big hopes for the new school year.

“I’m so glad they get to be here this year ..... just being around other kids makes such a difference,” said Tammi Green, a parent of a student at West Teays Elementary.

