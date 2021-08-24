Skip to content
News
Weather
Latest Video
LIVE
Sports
Search
Home
News
Local
Regional
National
International
Politics
Weather
WV Lottery Cams
Closings
Weather Cams
Dual Doppler Radar
Latest Video
WSAZ NOW
WATCH LIVE
Submit A Story
Submit Photos and Videos
Poll Question
WSAZ Investigates
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for WSAZ
Advertise with US
Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Pro Sports
High School Scores
Tri-State CW
MeTV
Investigate TV
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TV Guide
PowerNation
Hometown Hero
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Community Connection
First Look At Four
Studio 3
Lottery
Contests
WSAZ Children's Charities
Gray DC Bureau
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Salute to Seniors
Great Health Divide
Latest Newscasts
6 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
The heat is on!
South Florida experiences dangerous heat wave
By
Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Names released in double murder-suicide; infant still critical
American Airline flight arrives at Huntington Tri-State Airport with no staff to receive plane
W.Va.’s largest private employer issues worker vaccine mandate
I-64 West reopen after deadly crash involving dump truck
Student transported to hospital for heat exhaustion
Latest News
First Warning Forecast | Sunny Skies Bring The Heat
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast | Welcome To Another Heat Wave
First Warning Forecast