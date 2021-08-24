Huntington Mayor looks repeal B&O tax for retail businesses

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Mayor Steve Williams is looking to eliminate the city’s business and occupation tax for retail businesses.

Monday night, Huntington City Council heard the first reading of an ordnance proposing the issue.

Williams says the tax has already been suspended since April 1, 2020 as a form of COVID-19 relief for businesses, and now they want to remove it completely.

They mayor says that they city would lose $2 million, but the city has gained $2 million a year from sales tax.

Mayor Williams believes it would be good public policy for businesses, for employment, and for overall quality of life.

The ordinance moves to a second reading at the next council meeting on Monday, September 13.

