I-64 West reopen after deadly crash involving dump truck

UPDATE 8/24/21 @ 12:45 p.m.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 64, the Teays Valley Fire Chief said.

The crash, which involved a car and a dump truck, was reported just before 11 a.m. near the Bills Creek overpass, about a mile from the Winfield exit.

Another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The westbound lanes have since reopened in that area.

UPDATE 8/24/21 @ 12:25 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving a dump truck and a car has closed the WB lanes of I-64.

The Hurricane Fire Department said the crash happened right near the Bills Creek overpass about a mile from the Winfield exit.

Crews on scene tell WSAZ that a car crashed into a dump truck, and two people are trapped as a result of that crash.

All Westbound lanes are closed right now. Use caution if traveling through the area.

