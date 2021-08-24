‘It was a joint effort’: Multiple entities assist in rescuing man after fleeing from police in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - 41-year old John Caines of Pikeville was arrested on Tuesday, August 24 following a 90-minute rescue operation involving multiple local law enforcement agencies.

“It was a joint effort,” said Pikeville PD Public Information Officer Tony Conn. “Between Pikeville Police Department, Pikeville Fire and EMS, our rope team, our rescue team, Kentucky Vehicle Enforcement Officers were there, also Pike County Emergency Management Team was there.”

According to Officer Conn, Pikeville PD responded to a call about a man “acting suspicious and erratic” at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Bob Amos Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Caines, who fled on foot.

“The male [John Caines] ran down Bob Amos Drive and basically jumped over the hill,” said Officer Conn. “He went down into a culvert, jumped into the river, swam across the river, and ended up on the other side on a cliff near US-23 where he had to be rescued.”

When Caines made it to the opposite side of the river, he found the cliffside was too steep to safely climb up and had to be rescued by multiple officers, firemen, and rescue squad members between exits 23 and 24 on US-23 near downtown Pikeville.

“We sent rescuers down via rappel rope and obtained the victim,” said Pikeville FD Public Information Officer Nicholas Fleming “We went ahead and secured him on a stokes basket and performed a high-angle rescue with the help of the police and other additional units.”

After the rescue, which ended at approximately 12:15 p.m., Caines was taken to Pikeville Medical Center where it was found that he had no major injuries. Fortunately, no officers, firefighters, EMS, or rescue squad members were hurt, but Caines is now facing multiple charges after his daring attempt at a cliffside escape.

“As of right now, we’re going to charge him with wanton endangerment,” said Officer Conn. “He was putting officers, firemen, and emergency management people in danger. He’s also going to be charged with various other charges that are pending.”

As of 5 p.m., Caines is currently facing two counts of wanton endangerment as well as one count of public intoxication.

