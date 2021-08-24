Advertisement

Kilts 4 Kids with Beni Kedem Highlanders

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Highlanders of Beni Kedem Temple are conducting a raffle with over $100,000 in prizes to benefit the Shriners’ Medical Centers in Lexington, Kentucky and Dayton, Ohio.

The drawing will be held on September 25 at Beni Kedem Temple located at 100 Quarrier Street, Charleston.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased online on their Facebook page or by calling the Temple at (304) 343-9405.

