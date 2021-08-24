Man hides in backseat after taser attempt fails

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A man from Charleston, wanted on fugitive charges in Ohio, was arrested by Boyd County Sheriff’s Deputies on Saturday.

Deputies say they served 21-year-old Michael Derek Fields a protective order on the 3600 block of 13th Street in Ashland when they discovered Fields had a full extradition warrant from the Lawrence County, Ohio Court of Common Pleas.

According to deputies, Fields tried to get away when they tried to arrest him, causing them to use a taser on him.

Deputies went on to say Fields was able to get the taser barbs off him and ran into a wooded area near the Gla-Low Apartments.

A K-9 officer was called in to track Fields, but an Ashland Police Officer spotted Fields getting into a parked vehicle on the parking lot of the Gla-Low Apartments.

Fields, according to deputies, was hiding in the back seat of a car and after a brief struggle, he was arrested by the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department and taken to the Boyd County Jail.

Fields faces charges for being a fugitive from Oho and fleeing/evading in the 2nd degree.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.