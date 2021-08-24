Advertisement

Man hides in backseat after taser attempt fails

Deputies went on to say Fields was able to get the taser barbs off him and ran into a wooded...
Deputies went on to say Fields was able to get the taser barbs off him and ran into a wooded area near the Gla-Low Apartments. (FILE).(AP GraphicsBank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A man from Charleston, wanted on fugitive charges in Ohio, was arrested by Boyd County Sheriff’s Deputies on Saturday.

Deputies say they served 21-year-old Michael Derek Fields a protective order on the 3600 block of 13th Street in Ashland when they discovered Fields had a full extradition warrant from the Lawrence County, Ohio Court of Common Pleas.

According to deputies, Fields tried to get away when they tried to arrest him, causing them to use a taser on him.

Deputies went on to say Fields was able to get the taser barbs off him and ran into a wooded area near the Gla-Low Apartments.

A K-9 officer was called in to track Fields, but an Ashland Police Officer spotted Fields getting into a parked vehicle on the parking lot of the Gla-Low Apartments.

Fields, according to deputies, was hiding in the back seat of a car and after a brief struggle, he was arrested by the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department and taken to the Boyd County Jail.

Fields faces charges for being a fugitive from Oho and fleeing/evading in the 2nd degree.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers waited for the airline to provide staff to exit the plane.
American Airline flight arrives at Huntington Tri-State Airport with no staff to receive plane
Police respond to 3006 Elkdale Drive Monday.
Man, woman and child found dead after double murder-suicide, baby in critical condition
It also applies to staff working remotely at home or onsite. (FILE)
W.Va.’s largest private employer issues worker vaccine mandate
One person flown by life-flight after an incident at the Boyd County Fair.
One person life-flighted at Boyd County Fair
The crash occurred near mile marker 13 on I-64 Saturday afternoon. (FILE)
EMS on scene of crash on I-64

Latest News

Maintenance crews are in the process of cleaning the infected rooms, replacing ceiling tiles...
Mold found in Marshall University dorms
Lucas Shepherd says it was a sickening feeling when he learned his teammates would have to miss...
Chesapeake football, soccer player talks about how testing positive for virus impacted teams
Mother, child killed in crash on Rowan/Lewis County line
Mother, child killed in crash on Rowan/Lewis County line
W.Va.’s largest private employer issues worker vaccine mandate
W.Va.’s largest private employer issues worker vaccine mandate