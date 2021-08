BIDWELL, Ohio (WSAZ) - Gallia County Sheriff’s Deputies found a meth lab on Monday.

It was an active meth lab at a house on Route 554 in Bidwell, Ohio.

Meth lab technicians disabled the lab along with help from the Springfield Township Fire Department.

So far, no one has been charged.

