Monday night football in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Oh. (WSAZ) - After their opening games got canceled due to COVID issues from their opponents, the Lewis County Lions and Portsmouth Notre Dame improvised and played Monday night at Spartan Municipal Stadium. It was the Titans who came away with the win 50-20 after putting up 37 points in a dominating first half.

Here are the highlights that aired Monday night on WSAZ Sports.

