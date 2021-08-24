Advertisement

Monday night football in Portsmouth

Notre Dame Titans roll Lewis County
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Oh. (WSAZ) - After their opening games got canceled due to COVID issues from their opponents, the Lewis County Lions and Portsmouth Notre Dame improvised and played Monday night at Spartan Municipal Stadium. It was the Titans who came away with the win 50-20 after putting up 37 points in a dominating first half.

Here are the highlights that aired Monday night on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to 3006 Elkdale Drive Monday.
Names released in double murder-suicide; infant still critical
Passengers waited for the airline to provide staff to exit the plane.
American Airline flight arrives at Huntington Tri-State Airport with no staff to receive plane
It also applies to staff working remotely at home or onsite. (FILE)
W.Va.’s largest private employer issues worker vaccine mandate
It happened Monday afternoon at Point Pleasant Junior Senior High School.
Student transported to hospital for heat exhaustion
Dispatchers tell WSAZ a car crashed into a pole and powerlines are down at the 6700 block of...
Car crashes into pole, shuts down all lanes of traffic

Latest News

Ports ND win
Herd picked to win CUSA soccer title
Herd picked to win CUSA Soccer
The Marshall football team honored the 75 Sunday afternoon.
Marshall football visits Spring Hill Cemetery
HERD VISITS SPRING HILL