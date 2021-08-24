One sent to hospital following accident with emergency vehicle

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured in an accident that involved a vehicle and an ambulance, according to Cabell County dispatchers.

The accident happened before 6 p.m. along I-64 near the 5th Street exit in Huntington.

The ambulance belongs to the Cabell County fleet, emergency services director Gordon Merry said.

No patients were in the ambulance at the time.

Huntington Police responded to the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

