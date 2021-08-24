Pandemic’s impact on working moms

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The pandemic has hit working moms the hardest, driving many out of the workforce to care for their children, fill in education gaps, and take on increased household demands.

Even as the economy begins to recover, the after-effects of the crisis have left many sidelined and feeling discouraged about returning to work.

Doris Savron, the Vice Provost of Academic Colleges at University of Phoenix, joined Taylor on Studio 3 to share steps working moms can take to overcome job obstacles, regain momentum, and accelerate in their careers.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.