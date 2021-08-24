Share of Ohio children hospitalized for COVID-19 increasing with delta variant

COLOMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Health officials have reported a growing number of COVID-19 cases in young people throughout Ohio.

WSAZ dug through months of data coronavirus data made public by health departments.

Since the COVID-19 vaccine became available, reported case numbers have grown in young people, particularly those under 18 years old.

In an analysis of the COVID-19 data provided by the Ohio Department of Health, WSAZ found pediatric cases spiked in July when the delta variant became the dominant strain in the United States.

In July of this year, children accounted for nearly 6% of total hospitalized cases in Ohio for both adults and children, according to the ODH.

This was the age group’s largest percentage of hospitalizations since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

Still, pediatric cases that led to hospitalizations continue to decline.

According to ODH’s latest data, less than 1% of total pediatric cases led to hospitalizations in August compared to roughly 7% in March 2020.

Throughout the entire pandemic, eight children died from COVID-19 complications in Ohio.

