Teen burned in house fire, transported to hospital

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Barboursville Fire Chief Andrew Frazier says a teenage boy was hurt in a house fire Monday evening and was transported to the hospital as a result.

Chief Frazier says the boy’s injuries were not life threatening.

The boy was transported by Cabell County EMS.

Barboursville firefighters were called out to a house fire around 7:15 p.m. Monday on Blue Sulphur Road in Ona.

Firefighters say when they got to the house, they could see smoke coming out of the building.

The homeowner and a neighbor were able to knock some of the fire down using fire extinguishers.

Firefighters then set up ventilation to get smoke out and checked for fire extension on the walls to make sure the fire didn’t spread.

The fire appears to be accidental at this time, firefighters say.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.