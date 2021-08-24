Advertisement

Teenage boy suffers burns in house fire

By Joseph Payton
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Monday night, a fire broke out inside Jennifer Cabell’s home on Blue Sulfur Road. If you drive by her house, you may not even realize how damaged it is on the inside.

Residents who live nearby say you could see dark smoke blowing out of every opening of the house. The smoke is what did the most damage.

“I really feel for them, they’ve been good neighbors. We’ve known them for years now. They’re very nice, very helpful, kind, loving, caring people,” said one nearby resident.

Cabell and her husband spent most of Tuesday salvaging what they could from the inside.

She says the fire started by accident and teenage son suffered third-degree burns. He received treatment at a local hospital, but is now back home with his family.

“It could have been worse,” Cabell said.

The Cabell’s and their four children are relying on friends and family until they can get their house cleaned up. Neighbors say, if any family deserves some help, it’s this one.

“She has helped other people and made GoFundMe’s for other people, and diaper drives and taken up toys and stuff for others when they were in need. Now, they are the ones that are in need and I would just want to help them any way I can. They are very deserving of it,” said a neighbor.

If you would like to help the Cabell family, there is a fundraiser set up for them on Facebook. Monica Eplin, a family friend, started the online fundraiser to help the family restore their house.

