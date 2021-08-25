Advertisement

CAMC to require COVID vaccines for employees

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) has added the COVID-19 vaccine to CAMC’s list of required vaccinations for employees.

The hospital made that announcement Wednesday in a news release.

“The decision to add the COVID-19 vaccine to CAMC’s vaccination program was not taken lightly. Leadership, management and the CAMC board of trustees have been monitoring guidance from health experts for some time,” CAMC said in a release.

According to the hospital, “the COVID-19 vaccine, masks and distancing are our only tools to prevent the spread of disease.”

CAMC also said the Pfizer vaccine will remain available to its employees. It said employees who want to get another brand may do so and provide formal documentation by Oct. 15.

