Corona Calculus and the delta variant

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

When word came down yesterday that Capital High in Charleston was going to virtual learning the rest of the week due to an outbreak of COVID-19, the spread of the delta variant hit home.

Today on Studio 3, Tony Cavalier is back with another lesson in corona calculus. Tony says we now live in a world where the curve can be our friend or our enemy.

