Crash involving tractor-trailer closes portion US 35

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident has shut down a portion of US 35 near Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia.

The accident happened on US 35 northbound at WV 869.

One northbound lane has been closed.

According to dispatchers, a tractor-trailer was involved in the crash.

Crews have been called in to clear debris and fluid on the roadway.

No further details have been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.