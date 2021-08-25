Fayette County reports sharp increase in COVID cases

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fayette County is experiencing its sharpest increase in COVID-19 cases ever, according to the Fayette County Health Department.

Health Officer, Anita Stewart, says 145 cases have been reported in the last 7 days, demonstrating high transmission in the community.

Case numbers are increasing across all age groups, but Stewart said Wednesday that 10 percent of those infected are too young and not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

The county is seeing breakthrough cases at a rate of 0.72 percent of the 19,530 vaccinated people.

According to Stewart, those in this group have experienced mild symptoms and are less likely to be hospitalized.

Stewart says the hospital staffing shortages happening across the state are also happening at the local level.

“Patients are being held in the emergency room for days. EMS wait times are longer and transports are further away, pulling local first responders from their coverage areas. Routine and specialty services are not immediately available due to shortages,” said Stewart.

The health department is urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine, reduce capacity at in-person events, return masking indoors or in crowded areas and practice good hygiene.

