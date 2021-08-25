Greenup County High School teacher, coach dies

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A Greenup County High School teacher and coach has passed away, according to Superintendent Traysea Moresea.

Jamie Kennedy was a health teacher and an assistant football coach.

Superintendent Moresea tells WSAZ that Kennedy had been quarantined since last Friday. He was taken to the hospital Wednesday by ambulance.

“He was highly respected by students,” she said.

Superintendent Moresea says Kennedy’s wife is also an employee at Greenup County High School.

In a letter addressed to the “Greenup County family,” the superintendent said that due to high number of COVID cases and “a recent loss in our GCSD family,” schools will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 26 and Friday, Aug. 27. These will be non-instructional days. Makeup days will be added to the end of the school year calendar.

According to the superintendent, 400 of the county’s 2,700 students are quarantined.

