HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The George Washington Patriots began defense of their Class AAA state title with a win at Huntington High Tuesday. The final score was 4-1 with early goals from Nick Ihnat, Ryan Morehead and Caleb Carney.

Alex Treacy scored the lone goal for HHS in the final minutes. Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ.

