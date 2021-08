HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

If you are a homeowner, or searching for a home, it can be confusing to know which renovations are worth your time and money, and which ones are best left undone.

Harrison Beacher, President-elect of Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors, joined Taylor on Studio 3 with insights and expert recommendations.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.