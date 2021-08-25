Kanawha Co. expected to pass 70% vaccination rate for first doses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County is expected to reach a vaccination rate of 70% for those receiving first dose vaccines this week.

69.5% of those eligible to receive a vaccine, age 12 and older, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I have said it repeatedly, COVID is not over. Without more people being vaccinated, we will not see the decrease in cases throughout the fall that we need. The Delta variant has caused many issues and there is the possibility for more variants to come to the forefront if we don’t stop this virus. We need to get to a higher rate of those vaccinated. We continue to offer daily vaccinations at the Health Department and special community clinics. You do not have to make an appointment. Get your vaccine and help stop the spread!” stated Dr. Sherri Young, Interim Chief Health Officer for Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

“As great as this number is, we can do better. We must continue to encourage people to get vaccinated,” stated Commission President Kent Caper.

Commissioner Ben Salango commented, “We are seeing great progress with our vaccinations, and we want to continue to see more people get vaccinated. We created the Kanawha TEAM Vaccinate Program to help incentivize our younger population to get vaccinated. We are looking at other ways to help increase our vaccination rate. I commend our first responders and health care teams who have been working daily to vaccinate our community.”

“The best way to stop the spread of the COVID virus is for our community to get vaccinated. I encourage you, if you have not already done so, to get your first dose vaccine and follow through with your series of doses. We need to increase our vaccination rate and help reduce our COVID outbreak numbers,” explained Commissioner Lance Wheeler.

