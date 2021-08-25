Advertisement

Midland’s Chandler Schmidt mic’s up at practice

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Cabell Midland and Spring Valley aren’t exactly backing into the 2021 high school football season.

The two Class AAA powers play each other Friday night as high school football in West Virginia kicks off.

Both teams expect to make deep runs in the WV high school playoffs.

We asked Midland senior Chandler Schmidt to wear a mic in practice last week and he gladly obliged.

