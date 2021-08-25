Mother speaks after daughter, granddaughter killed in double murder suicide

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A baby girl is recovering after a bullet was removed from her head.

Lona Thomas is just a year and a half old and is in the fight for her life. Her mom and sister were also shot, all by the girls’ father, Donald Thomas, who then turned the gun on himself, according to investigators.

It was Thursday when Tracy Miller last talked to her daughter.

“She had gotten an apartment and paid the down payment on it and she was finally able to do this by herself with the kids and that was the last time I spoke to her,” Miller said.

Alicia Thomas was found dead Monday with her four-year-old daughter Myra.

Kanawha County Deputies say both had been shot. Alicia’s one year old daughter Lona was underneath her, she survived.

“My kids are dead because she wanted to leave that is the bottom line, " Miller said. “That is the bottom line. How do you shoot your own kids?”

Investigators said Alicia’s husband and the girls’ dad Donald Thomas pulled the trigger before turning the gun on himself.

“We knew he was going to kill my daughter,” Miller said. “He has been hurting her for years she had so many order of protections against him.”

Deputies said that in February, 2021, Donald Thomas was charged with domestic battery. In June the charges were dropped.

“My daughter did not show up to court for her last order of protection because she was afraid,” Miller said. “She was afraid and the judge dropped it.”

Miller has a message for anyone going through an abuse.

“The young ladies, if you are in an abusive relationship, run. Don’t walk, run,” Miller said. “My daughter did not listen and she is gone. My granddaughter is gone because she did not leave.”

Miller said her daughter was going to school for medical coding. Myra had just started kindergarten.

“I said (to her grandaughter) ‘don’t worry grandma is coming for your birthday don’t worry I’ll be there we are gonna go shopping,’” Miller said.

Moments, stolen.

“Hurt, numb, empty,” Miller said of her feelings.

From a woman who tries to deal with an unimaginable loss.

If you are a victim of domestic violence and need help keep in mind right before you try to leave can be the most dangerous time. Have a plan in place: if you need someone to talk you through what to do to stay safe call 1-800 799 “safe” someone is available 24/7.

