Ohio House Republicans debate anti-vaccination bill again

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - House Republicans have resumed debate on a bill that would prohibit public and private employers from requiring vaccinations or punishing workers who don’t receive them.

The legislation has found support among some who don’t want to take a coronavirus vaccine, but it also covers all other vaccines.

The legislation would strengthen notices that schools must provide parents about exemptions they can seek against having their children vaccinated.

Backers say vaccinations should be a personal choice. Opponents include major Ohio business groups and hospitals, state associations of doctors and nurses, and other health care groups.

The GOP-controlled House Health Committee held a new hearing Tuesday.

