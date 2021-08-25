Advertisement

Pet insurance and the pandemic

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

As millions of employees across the country anticipate a potential return to in-person work, those who are pet parents have some additional concerns beyond missing their favorite furry colleague. What do you need to know and prepare for during this time? Katie Blakeley, the Vice President and Head of Pet Insurance for MetLife, joined Taylor on Studio 3 to discuss.

