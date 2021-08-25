Advertisement

Restaurant closes due to grease fire

Firefighters respond to Logan's Roadhouse in South Charleston, W.Va. after flames were reported...
Firefighters respond to Logan's Roadhouse in South Charleston, W.Va. after flames were reported Wednesday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON W.Va. (WSAZ) - A steak house in South Charleston has closed after firefighters were called to the business Wednesday to fight flames.

According to the South Charleston Fire Captain, grease build up in vents at Logan’s Roadhouse caused a fire when workers started turning on grills and other kitchen items.

He tells WSAZ.com the suppression system in the kitchen kept the flames on the roof and prevented it from spreading.

Workers inside prepping the restaurant to open say they didn’t realize the restaurant was on fire until one of them took out the trash. That worker saw smoke and urged everyone to get out of the building. No injuries were reported.

According to the fire captain, the restaurant will have to remain closed for some time.

The Fire Marshal says the restaurant’s grease ducts are supposed to be cleaned every three months. Officials with Logan’s says vents at this location were cleaned this month.

