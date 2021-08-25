Advertisement

Sheriff | Kidnapping, attempted murder investigation underway in Meigs County

(Gray News)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A person is in police custody Wednesday following an incident the Meigs County Sheriff is calling kidnapping and attempted murder.

According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, the incident took place during the early morning hours Wednesday in Salem Center, Ohio.

Deputies have one person in custody in connection with a shooting and a firearm has been recovered, the sheriff confirms.

The victim was flown to a hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Her condition is currently unknown.

Law enforcement says there is no active threat to the public.

No further information has been released at this time.

