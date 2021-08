HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Cabell County dispatchers say it happened about 2 in the 2200 block of 5th Avenue in Huntington. The victim was shot in the hand and was able to flag down help at a Sheetz gas station.

The victim’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests were made at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.