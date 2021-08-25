Advertisement

West Nile Virus found in mosquitoes in Cabell County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been found in Cabell County, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department said Wednesday.

Health officials say, however, that there have been no reported cases involving people.

Dr. Michael Kilkenny, the health department’s CEO and health officer, said, “West Nile Virus is frequently found in mosquitoes in Cabell County during the summer months. The disease in people is not common, but it can be severe. There is no human vaccine or specific treatment for West Nile infection so it’s important to lower the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes.”

Health officials say most people who have been exposed to West Nile Virus do not have symptoms. However, some cases can lead to hospitalization and even to death in rare cases.

They recommend that people avoid mosquitoes by doing the following:

- Dress: Wear long sleeves and long pants when outdoors.

- Deter: Always use approved insect repellants when you go outdoors.

- Dusk: Avoid peak mosquito hours during the day, typically around dawn and dusk.

- Drain: Remove all standing water around your home.

