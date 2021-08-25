W.Va. COVID-19 | “Unvaccinated West Virginians are filling up our hospital compacity”

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - “The bottom-line message to all of West Virginia is currently unvaccinated West Virginians are filling up our hospital compacity and taking away from other West Virginians the ability to get hospital care,” Major General, James A. Hoyer, said Wednesday during W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice’s press briefing regarding COVID-19 numbers and response.

11,725 cases of COVID-19 are considered active, as of Wednesday. 554 cases of the Delta variant have been reported, according to DHHR data.

Currently, 24 counties on West Virginia’s County Alert System are red. 26 are color-coded orange. Three are yellow and one county is currently listed as green.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 25, 2021, there have been 3,315,393 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 181,906 total cases and 3,036 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old female from Fayette County, a 70-year old male from Marshall County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 92-year old female from Upshur County, an 85-year old female from Lincoln County, a 69-year old male from Marion County, a 70-year old female from Marshall County, an 89-year old male from Jackson County, an 89-year old male from Randolph County, a 56-year old female from Nicholas County, a 95-year old female from Upshur County, and a 66-year old female from Pocahontas County.

Additional deaths reported on today’s dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 77-year old male from Hardy County, a 61-year old male from Fayette County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 47-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 58-year old female from Monongalia County.

Gov. Justice touched on a trend West Virginia is seeing among the vaccinated public. According to Gov. Justice, in the last 8 weeks there has been a 26 percent increase in positive cases among fully vaccinated West Virginians. He also says there has been a 21 percent increase in breakthrough cases resulting in hospitalization and a 25 percent in crease in deaths among fully vaccinated West Virginians.

“We vaccinated our older and most vulnerable population early in the pandemic and while we are 100 percent committed to working all the time with our federal agencies, we know that people who are far out will really benefit from a booster vaccine,” said Coronavirus Czar, Clay Marsh. “But we know even more, that it is the people not vaccinated or who haven’t finished their vaccination series are the ones that are most commonly going to the hospitals, going to the ICU’s and dying.”

“The Delta variant is much more infectious than any other strain of COVID-19 that we have seen.”

It is also really important, this is not a mandate, but that people really pay attention to also protecting themselves with additional mitigation strategies as they feel would be relevant for them,” Dr. Marsh.

“We would heavily endorse people who are fully vaccinated to consider wearing a face covering, a mask that fits tightly around your face if you go inside or are around a lot of other people. Try to avoid those environments right now if you can.”

Dr. Marsh also noted Wednesday that the rate of increase of severe disease and hospitalizations in the state is going up rapidly.

He says with hospitalizations well over 500, West Virginia is on track, just 90 days ahead of the rate of time it took the state to get to its’ highest peak last winter at more than 800.

As far as COVID-19 outbreaks, Gov. Justice reported Wednesday 31 in the state’s long-term care facilities, Seven outbreaks have been reported in church communities.

“There is nothing in your life, nothing in your life that you are doing today that is as important as going and getting yourself vaccinated,” said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Jim Justice says evidence suggesting the need for a statewide mask mandate has not been provided at this time.

West Virginia’s daily percent positivity rate is currently 9.45 percent.

Since Monday, more than 6,000 people in West Virginia were vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting

