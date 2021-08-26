COVID W.Va. | 12,736 active cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – More than a dozen new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported by the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources Thursday.

Since the last update, WV DHHR data shows an increase of 1,448 new cases and 13 additional deaths.

12,736 cases of COVID-19 are considered active in the state.

As of August 26, there have been 3,331,763 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 183,354 total cases and 3,049 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old male from Marion County, a 50-year old male from Nicholas County, a 78-year old male from Raleigh County, a 92-year old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, a 64-year old male from Upshur County, a 76-year old male from Marshall County, a 92-year old female from Berkeley County, a 50-year old male from Monroe County, a 68-year old male from Upshur County, an 81-year old female from Nicholas County, a 94-year old male from Marion County, and a 66-year old male from Pocahontas County.

26 of West Virginia’s 55 counties are color-coded as red on the County Alert System map indicating high transmission rates in those counties.

West Virginia County Alert System Map (https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx)

561 cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant have be reported, according to WV DHHR data.

The state’s daily positivity rate is now 8.87 percent.

So far, 167,408 people have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

58 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, while 71 percent has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,839), Berkeley (14,191), Boone (2,358), Braxton (1,175), Brooke (2,381), Cabell (10,142), Calhoun (450), Clay (641), Doddridge (693), Fayette (4,020), Gilmer (983), Grant (1,393), Greenbrier (3,199), Hampshire (2,098), Hancock (2,999), Hardy (1,703), Harrison (6,879), Jackson (2,488), Jefferson (5,207), Kanawha (17,231), Lewis (1,640), Lincoln (1,809), Logan (3,658), Marion (5,151), Marshall (3,978), Mason (2,385), McDowell (1,856), Mercer (5,824), Mineral (3,207), Mingo (3,082), Monongalia (10,050), Monroe (1,404), Morgan (1,418), Nicholas (2,177), Ohio (4,775), Pendleton (785), Pleasants (1,029), Pocahontas (775), Preston (3,161), Putnam (5,974), Raleigh (7,949), Randolph (3,384), Ritchie (831), Roane (790), Summers (950), Taylor (1,480), Tucker (632), Tyler (884), Upshur (2,492), Wayne (3,649), Webster (693), Wetzel (1,689), Wirt (505), Wood (8,825), Wyoming (2,393).

