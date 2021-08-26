Crews working to find swimmer at Beech Fork State Park

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders are looking for a man who was swimming at Beech Fork State Park and did not resurface.

According to Wayne County dispatchers, the call came in just after 6:30 p.m. in the swimming area.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, and the Lavalette and Ceredo volunteer fire departments are all working to find the man.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

