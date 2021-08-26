Dangers of fake medication online

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Imagine losing a loved one to a prescription medication they thought was safe. Unfortunately, this is a sad truth for one too many families, including Ed Ternan, whose 22-year-old son, Charlie, died after being poisoned by a counterfeit prescription medication he bought online.

Ed, along with the Executive Director of The Virginia Board of Pharmacy, Caroline Juran, joined Taylor on Studio 3 this morning to share how you can buy prescription drugs safely.

Visit Safe.Pharmacy for more information.

