Heat busters do their job

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Afternoon showers and thunderstorms, though scattered, did yeoman work to drop our temperatures on Wednesday afternoon. So after a third straight day of 90 degree heat, the enhanced cloud cover and rain (brief though they were in many areas) helped to cool the air down to a more comfy level. Here in downtown Huntington the temperature dropped from 92 at 3pm to 75 by 4:30 even though it barely rained.

Left behind the shower pattern, areas of dense fog will form where it rained hard with an emphasis on low vision along the WV turnpike near Beckley and much of southern Ohio along the Scioto Trail and Appalachian highway.

Thursday’s skies will default to the beautiful cloud formations of the tropics with towering cumulus clouds amidst breaks to bright sunshine. Highs will be scaled down just enough for 90 degrees to be a bit harder to come by. On general principles a shower or thundershower will be possible. If all goes well in timing and placing the scattered action, the Pullman Square Thursday night concert series will be fine.

Friday and Saturday will trend hot and humid with hazy sun. Stop me if you heard this before but a scattered thundershower will be around both days. All eyes on Friday evening will be Haddad Park where Live on the Levee attempts to score a 7th straight week of rain-free weather alongside a full slate of high school football.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.