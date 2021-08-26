Human remains found in Vinton County

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Human remains have been found in Vinton County, Ohio.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says the remains were found Tuesday along Curry Road.

Deputies say the remains were found in a creek.

Both detectives from the sheriff’s office and the FBI helped to process the scene.

The remains were sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy was performed on Wednesday.

The remains have yet to be identified. Deputies say they are still working on determining a cause of death.

